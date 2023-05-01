Watch CBS News
O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel residents notified of Meghan's Law offender

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police departments in two communities issued a warning for parents Sunday afternoon.

People who live in O'Hara Township and Fox Chapel received pamphlets about a Meghan's Law offender. By law, officials have to report that Michael Martin is currently living at the VA Community Living Center.

The flyers are intended to keep the community safe and not to be used to threaten, intimidate or harass.

