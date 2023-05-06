Officials cut celebratory ribbon at new Fayette County Jail in Uniontown

Watch CBS News
By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials cut the ribbon on the new Fayette County Jrison in Uniontown on Friday.

The new facility replaces the county jail, built back in 1892.

One hundred seventy cell blocks are cast out of concrete and can house 330 inmates. It also includes a programming and treatment space for inmate rehabilitation.

Officials also buried a time capsule at the ceremony to mark the occasion.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 5:05 PM

