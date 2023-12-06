Officer adopts stray cat rescued at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An officer adopted a stray cat that police helped catch at the Pittsburgh International Airport last week.

"After two incidents recently involving dogs being abandoned at the airport, we wanted to share some positivity," Allegheny County police wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Police shared the story of Spirit, who an airport employee spotted in the long-term parking lot on Friday. The employee reached out to county police, and officers were able to help catch the animal.

The cat was extremely malnourished and in need of veterinary care, police said, so Patrol Officer Edward Watts stepped up and volunteered to take in Spirit and get her the treatment she needs.

Spirit is about 1 year old and has multiple underlying health issues. "Fortunately, we're told she is now expected to make a full recovery and is already adjusting to her new home with Officer Watts and his family," police said.

Spirit's happy story follows two cases of people recently abandoning their dogs at the airport.

Last month, 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of West Virginia was charged with abandoning a dog named Mikey, who investigators said was found tied to a pole in the short-term parking garage. Police said Mikey had an active infection in his mouth and required significant dental care.

A Kittanning woman is also facing charges after police said she left her dog in a stroller near the entrance to the airport's short-term parking lot in August. Investigators said 44-year-old Allison Gaiser boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico and left the dog behind after she couldn't get a boarding pass for an "emotional support animal."