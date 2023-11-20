Watch CBS News
Crime

Charges filed against West Virginia man who left dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police announced charges against the man who left a dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Nov. 16. 

Sixty-eight-year-old David Mittelberger Sr., of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, is facing charges of abandonment of animals, neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. Authorities believe Mittelberger Sr. was traveling to California. They have yet to make contact with him. 

According to police, the dog, named Mikey, is still with Animal Friends at this time. They learned that he has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care. 

The state dog warden and Animal Friends are securing a court order allowing Mikey to receive the proper care for his mouth. 

Mikey was found at approximately 1:16 p.m. on Nov. 16 when officers were called about a dog tied to a pole in the short-term parking garage at the Pittsburgh International Airport. 

This was reportedly the second dog that was found at the airport in recent months. Forty-four-year-old Allison Lyn Gaiser, of Kittanning, was accused of abandoning her dog at the airport in early August. The dog was found unattended in a stroller near the airport's short-term parking lot. 

As of this writing, Gaiser's formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1. According to Allegheny County police, Mittelberger Sr. will be sent a citation, as they are summary offenses. 

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.