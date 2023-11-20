Charges filed against West Virginia man who left dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police announced charges against the man who left a dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Nov. 16.

Sixty-eight-year-old David Mittelberger Sr., of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, is facing charges of abandonment of animals, neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. Authorities believe Mittelberger Sr. was traveling to California. They have yet to make contact with him.

According to police, the dog, named Mikey, is still with Animal Friends at this time. They learned that he has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care.

The state dog warden and Animal Friends are securing a court order allowing Mikey to receive the proper care for his mouth.

Mikey was found at approximately 1:16 p.m. on Nov. 16 when officers were called about a dog tied to a pole in the short-term parking garage at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

This was reportedly the second dog that was found at the airport in recent months. Forty-four-year-old Allison Lyn Gaiser, of Kittanning, was accused of abandoning her dog at the airport in early August. The dog was found unattended in a stroller near the airport's short-term parking lot.

As of this writing, Gaiser's formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1. According to Allegheny County police, Mittelberger Sr. will be sent a citation, as they are summary offenses.