Off The Menu: Parmesan risotto

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Jessica Bauer, from Altius Pittsburgh on Mt. Washington, is making an easy risotto with an Altius twist!

Parmesan Risotto

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 shallot sliced

2 cloves garlic minced

3 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ cup arborio rice

1 cup dry white wine

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat oil and butter in large heavy bottom pot over medium heat, also heat chicken stock in a small pot over low heat.

Sauté shallots until tender, add garlic, and rice. Sauté for 2 minutes and deglaze with wine, stirring constantly. Add chicken stock one ladle at a time until stock has cooked down. Continue adding stock until you have reached the desired tenderness. Remove from heat and add parmesan and salt and pepper to taste.

Add peas, morels, asparagus and/or ramps for spring risotto