Oakmont Lions Club honors fallen soldiers with flowers at Verona Cemetery

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

OAKMONT (KDKA) - One local group is showing their appreciation to those who have sacrificed for our country. 

Every year, the Oakmont Lions Club honors fallen soldiers by planting flowers on their graves at the Verona Cemetery. 

The group, along with some volunteers, planted 700 geraniums throughout the cemetery. 

They say the flowers show they're thankful and the soldiers are not forgotten. 

