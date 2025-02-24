Hundreds take to the streets in Oakland in a show of support for Ukraine and against Russia

As the war in Ukraine reached the three-year mark, one group of young protestors took to the streets in Oakland in support of Ukraine and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An estimated 300 people of all ages met Monday afternoon along Fifth Avenue outside Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, carrying signs and shouting chants such as "Russia is a terrorist state," "Ukraine is not for sale," and "security guarantees for Ukraine."

"There are people of all ethnicities, all political spectrums, from different parts of the world here," said Andrew Romanchik, a student and one of the event's organizers. "Why? Because we are united against tyranny."

Among the declarations the group is making, is that the sovereignty of Ukraine is fundamental for freedom in Europe and around the world, and that Putin has violated previous peace agreements on numerous occasions.

"President [Donald] Trump's actions have instilled a lot of fear in Ukrainians, but it's too early to make any judgments about the negotiations themselves," Romanchik said. "But there are several things we know about already. Number one is that you cannot trust Putin."

Romanchik said many of the attendees have families in Ukraine that have suffered because of the war. His family fled Ukraine amid the conflict and now lives in Poland. Others have family members still fighting on the front lines three years later, and some have been killed. But they believe despite uncertainty about a possible resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the spirit of the Ukrainian people remains strong.

"They have endured a full-scale invasion for three years," said Romanchik. "They have endured an invasion from Russia for 11 years. Ukrainians are a strong people, and we are united. Russia may prove to be a threat, but we are not fearful. We will prevail."

Romanchik says the group plans to organize more demonstrations, exhibitions, and screenings to help display the images that depict the devastation and war-torn communities that remain.

"One of the most powerful parts of the new digital era is the fact that photos of war can be seen in the American living room," he said. "Photos of war are no longer hidden. Instead, they can be accessed across the entire world, and that is going to show the people what is going on in Ukraine."