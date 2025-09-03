Residents of Oakland neighborhood call for skate park to be removed calling it "Outrageously illegal"

A skate park in Panther Hollow has become the center point of a debate unfolding in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

The Oakland DIY Park sits off of Boundary Street in that neighborhood, but at least a couple of very vocal residents have voiced some concerns and want it gone.

"It is outrageously illegal, and it must be removed," Carlino Giampolo of Panther Hollow said.

Giampolo grew up in that neighborhood.

"By 1920, there were 470 Italians living on our just our one street – Boundary Street," he said.

These days, Giampolo splits his time living between Pittsburgh and Hawaii.

"The home that I live in now was a home that my father owned since 1955," Giampolo said.

He hates what he sees in his neighborhood now.

"When I returned in June from Hawaii, I was shocked to see that skate park there," Giampolo said.

Giampolo thinks it's a disturbance. He said he doesn't like the sounds of crashing skateboards that "permeate inside the homes."

He added that he believes it does not belong in a quiet, residential neighborhood. He wants something more in line with what he calls his Italian heritage.

"We will want to build two bocce courts and a playground area," Giampolo said.

Councilmember Barb Warwick told us that she actually likes the Bocce idea.

She said in a statement to KDKA:

"Mr. Giampolo's family has a long history in Panther Hollow, so I understand why he was surprised to find a community skatepark in the abandoned parklet when he moved back in June. In fact, this is an incredible success story of young people taking the initiative to do something positive with unused public land. I'm glad our DPW Parks team was supportive and helpful, rather than just saying "No, you can't do that here." My hope is that we can all sit down together, so Mr. Giampolo can better understand what a wonderful asset this is for people of all ages who want to be active and get outdoors. And I love his idea of a Bacci court btw...it would be a great addition to the space."

Warwick said she saw about 40 people in support of the skate park at today's council meeting. She said she's gotten around 20 letters, too.

"It can be a win-win for everybody," Giampolo said.

Giampolo says the skate park should go indoors, somewhere where the sounds can be hidden.

"No one would want to have that sound permeate into their homes," Giampolo said.

Giampolo says he's already testified in front of the city council six times. Wednesday will be his seventh time.