Commuters, students, and residents frustrated by construction and traffic messes in Oakland

If you've traveled through Oakland recently, you've likely noticed the traffic is a mess. With construction zones blocking streets, it's becoming more difficult to get around. It's only going to get worse before it gets better.

On Forbes Avenue, signs warning of potential dangers feel all too real. Drivers and pedestrians are frustrated.

"It's never-ending," said Jeffrey Hamed.

"It's a constant nightmare," said Paul Zadofsky.

The PRT's Bus Rapid Transit project promises more reliable transit times, with 24 new shelters featuring upgraded amenities. These include next-bus arrival screens, fare vending machines, seating, trash receptacles, lighting, emergency phones, and security cameras. However, for many commuters, it's just another sign of endless construction headaches.

"It's not one finished, one's started. It's just ongoing, and it's very frustrating trying to navigate Pittsburgh and keep up with all the new construction," said Macormick Hunter.

"A couple of days ago, I made the mistake of getting off the Parkway, and it took me 30 minutes to get to my office," said Hamed.

Drivers can expect congestion on key streets like Forbes, Fifth, McKee, Shenley, and Bouquet. To make matters worse, other construction projects are happening in the area as well.

While the long-term goal is progress, residents, students, and commuters in Oakland are feeling the strain. For many, there's no clear end in sight for the ongoing construction.

"I pay a lot of money to be in this city, a lot of money to be in this school, and I understand it's all for improvement. But at the same time, what's the improvement if I'm constantly living in a construction area?" asked Zadofsky.

PRT is urging commuters to allow more time for travel and to exercise caution as they navigate the ongoing construction. Expect to see fenced-in areas and traffic disruptions until June.