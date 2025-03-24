Nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital picketing today for safer working conditions
Nurses in Butler County will be picketing today, adding their voices to a growing call for change when it comes to violence against healthcare workers.
Workers will be doing informational picketing on Monday as they call for Independence Health System to increase safety measures, including having metal detectors at all of the entrances to Butler Memorial.
The nurses' union says that right now, there's only one at the emergency room, leaving two other entrances unguarded.
A spokesperson for the union says there has been an increase of violent incidents inside the hospital, including earlier this month when a nursing assistant had her teeth knocked out while on the job.
All of this comes as Butler Memorial nurses say contract negotiations are coming up, the first time they're negotiating with Independence Health System since Excela Health and Butler Health System merged in 2023.
Nurses say they feel like management is turning a blind eye towards safety and trying to gut their contract. They also say they feel unprotected, weapons are getting into the hospital, nurses are getting hurt, and security failures are constant.
Picketing outside the hospital is expected to take place during several parts of the day Monday with elected officials expected to join workers at 12:00 p.m. along East Brady Street.
In response to the planned picketing, the Independence Health System issued the following statement to KDKA-TV:
Independence Health System and the PASNAP union of registered nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital are negotiating the PASNAP union contract. We've listened closely to members' concerns, especially regarding a priority, mutual challenge - workplace safety.
The safety and security of our patients, staff and visitors are our highest priorities. We are deeply committed to maintaining an environment where everyone feels safe and valued and welcome input from PASNAP and all employees. While we do not disclose specific details about our advanced security protocols, we continuously monitor, review, and enhance our security measures, as well as foster a culture of preparedness and collaboration with our staff, on-site security, and local authorities. Our goal is that all our facilities remain secure and welcoming places for everyone who walks through our doors.
Like so many hospitals throughout the country, BMH has been forced to grapple with safety and financial challenges in the post-Covid era and we have asked PASNAP to partner with us on these priorities as we write the next chapter in our turn-around story.
A PASNAP representative has informed us that they intend to engage in informational picketing outside of BMH today, Monday, March 24. This demonstration is not a strike and will not disrupt employees, operations, or patient care. We respect our nurses' right to voice their concerns, and we remain committed to ongoing dialogue to ensure the best outcomes for our employees, patients, and community.
We are working cooperatively and respectfully to find solutions to our shared problems are committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement