Nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital picketing today for safer working conditions

Nurses in Butler County will be picketing today, adding their voices to a growing call for change when it comes to violence against healthcare workers.

Workers will be doing informational picketing on Monday as they call for Independence Health System to increase safety measures, including having metal detectors at all of the entrances to Butler Memorial.

The nurses' union says that right now, there's only one at the emergency room, leaving two other entrances unguarded.

A spokesperson for the union says there has been an increase of violent incidents inside the hospital, including earlier this month when a nursing assistant had her teeth knocked out while on the job.

All of this comes as Butler Memorial nurses say contract negotiations are coming up, the first time they're negotiating with Independence Health System since Excela Health and Butler Health System merged in 2023.

Nurses say they feel like management is turning a blind eye towards safety and trying to gut their contract. They also say they feel unprotected, weapons are getting into the hospital, nurses are getting hurt, and security failures are constant.

Picketing outside the hospital is expected to take place during several parts of the day Monday with elected officials expected to join workers at 12:00 p.m. along East Brady Street.

In response to the planned picketing, the Independence Health System issued the following statement to KDKA-TV: