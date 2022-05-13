Watch CBS News
Nurses attacked at Allegheny Valley Hospital

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people who were patients at Allegheny Valley Hospital are now facing charges.

Police say the two individuals attacked medical staff in two separate incidents.

Lea Sulsar is accused of kicking medical staff, attempting to punch a nurse, and trying to bite an officer.

Timothy Ward has also been charged with trying to punch a nurse.

