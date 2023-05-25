Watch CBS News
Norwin school board votes to cut multiple teaching positions

By Shelley Bortz

NORWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Norwin school board voted to do away with multiple teaching positions.

Officials said they are trying to close a multimillion-dollar funding gap without raising taxes, but not everyone agrees it is the best option. The board voted to cut five teaching positions, including two kindergarten teachers. 

Some parents said they would gladly welcome a tax hike if it meant their children's education wouldn't be affected.

"The more of those we have, the better off a district we're going to have and the better we're going to be at educating and training our kids for the real world, and I think anytime you remove something that's quality like that you impact the result," parent Nick Poole said.

The district projected a budget of $85 million for the next school year while only bringing in $81.5 million. The board is set to vote on a final budget on June 5.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 8:19 PM

