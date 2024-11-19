Norwin school board votes to gather bids for stadium, auditorium renovation projects

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Norwin school board is moving ahead with proposed plans to build a new stadium and auditorium.

The board voted Monday evening to start bidding out the project to contractors.

The stadium could cost close to $25 million with the auditorium costing another $8 million and those costs have some school board members and taxpayers concerned.

""I support upgrading the stadium and making it safe with necessary repairs, but you're going to have to cut it somewhere else because I can't afford $173 a month," one person said. "And if this is going to happen every year for the next five years, that is outrageous."

"It would be a great," another person said. "Although it's an investment for the community, it would be a great representation."

Norwin's superintendent says the current stadium and auditorium are in high demand with more than 300 requests to use the auditorium last year and almost 750 requests to use the stadium.

Early plans for the new stadium would feature everything from a new press box and grandstand to locker rooms, training spaces, and restrooms, as well as new turf for the field and updates to stadium lighting.

The board is hoping to scale the costs back by as much as $15 million and start building late next year.