Norwin school board members at odds over plan to demolish football stadium

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Monday night at the Norwin Board of Education meeting, people got to hear and see the proposal for a new stadium to be built in late 2025.

The new facility design was presented by the architectural firm DRAW Collective from Pittsburgh, and the new stadium would feature everything from a new press box and grandstand to locker rooms, training spaces, and restrooms, as well as new turf for the field and updates to stadium lighting.

The price tag for this new space would come in just shy of $25 million.

Board member Raymond Kocak says such a price tag is too much money.

"I will tell you right now, this is a white elephant that is going to get out of control," said Kocak to the board. "We are going to end up with something partially done and not enough money to pay for it."

Kocak said it is irresponsible for the board to discuss this project until they know what kind of bonds they can get to pay for not only the stadium but a new auditorium for the school, which is also in the offing for almost $8 million.

He says that taxes will go up, and they will be paying for this stadium for years to come.

Several people present believed that the bonds and borrowing capacity for the district will be in place by next year, and many feel there is a need in the community for this new facility now.

"Safety, accessibility for our visitors and our guests. The student experience, the fan experience. Those are the things you're seeing in this plan put together," said Norwin Superintendent of Schools Dr. Natalie McCracken. "So, it was very much focused on making sure that it was a safe space, and it was one that could accommodate the crowds that we had, and it would be a good environment for our students and our community."

The Norwin School Board will vote on whether or not to move forward with this stadium during their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.