Northern Regional Police Dept. gifted new workout facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Northern Regional Police Department has been gifted a new workout facility.

It's a state-of-the-art functional training gym with equipment worth more than $50,000.

It was donated to the department by CEO Jack Daly, a Mt. Lebanon native, along with Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg actually picked the Northern Regional Police Department for this donation.

They hope it will help keep the officers in top physical shape as they protect and serve the community.

:We want to recognize the sacrifice that the police officers all around the country have made," Daly said. "We want to give back and donate this equipment, just to recognize them and be here on this special day."

TRX also showed functional training workouts to the Northern Regional Police officers and their families.