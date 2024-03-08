North Shore parking lots and garages going cashless for special events starting with Pirates' home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new era will arrive on the North Shore starting with the Pirates home opener in April as all parking lots and garages will go completely cashless for special events.

It's a major change that will impact all the big North Shore events.

Pittsburgh's North Shore is our summertime playground and it's where we come together for baseball, concerts, and of course the Pirates, Pitt, and the Steelers.

We show up early to party but starting on April 5, no cash will be accepted for parking.

"We're following the lead of the Pirates, the Steelers, and the Penguins," said Merrill Stabile, President of Alco Parking.

Stabile says that 30% to 40% of special event parkers still use cash.

"We had hoped that more and more people would just follow the national trend, but that really hasn't happened," Stabile said.

Now Alco is forcing the issue.

"We're gonna be using ParkWhiz and ParkMobile and they will be you know, again, another form of cashless transactions," Stabile said.

Stabile also said that unrelated to the cashless change, parking rates are going up by a few dollars.

"They've stayed the same for the last seven or eight years," Stabile said. "There will be a rate hike this year."

The new cashless parking will apply for all special events for both lots and garages.

For daily commuters who park on the North Shore, they will still be able to use cash for now.