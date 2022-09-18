North Shore packed with black and gold tailgaters ahead of home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A wave of black and gold is gathering on the North Shore this Sunday to celebrate the Pittsburgh Steelers' home opener at the newly dubbed, Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers and the New England Patriots kickoff at 1 p.m., but there is a lot to do before that. From the party on Art Rooney Avenue to the Official Tailgate Zone at Stage AE and the Q&A sessions at The Great Hall, there's something for every kind of Steelers' fan.

The North Shore parking lots opened at 8 a.m. to welcome tailgaters. For more parking information, visit this link.



Transportation is also available through PRT T service by the North Shore Connector and by Station Square boat shuttles.

Fans are being encouraged to arrive two hours early to avoid massive gridlock and delays. The gates open at 11 a.m. and fans should have their digital tickets ready to go as they approach entry.

Other reminders include Acrisure Stadium being cashless and the Clear Bag Policy.

Pregame, Donnie Iris will sing the national anthem and there will be a military flyover just before kickoff.

For all the information you need about the Home Opener, visit this link.

Check out our Steelers' section for all the latest news about the team.