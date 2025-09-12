North Shore businesses gear up for Steelers' home opener on Sunday

Businesses in Pittsburgh are preparing for a busy weekend.

On Sunday, the Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener at Acrisure Stadium. Businesses on the North Shore are ready to serve excited fans.

"We're excited," said Paul Latkowski, executive chef at Shorty's Pins x Pints. "It's about time that we finally get a good game going."

All the businesses, including Shorty's Pins x Pints and Bar Louie, are bracing for the wave of black and gold as the Steelers face off against the Seahawks.

"Everybody's happy when they come down here. They are enjoying, whether it be a win or loss, people are celebrating football season and just being out. It's great for the city," said Dennis Junker, general manager at Bar Louie.

The area is set to be packed even long after the final whistle.