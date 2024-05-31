Pittsburgh's North Shore businesses prepare for massive weekend with thousands expected in the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of people will be coming to Pittsburgh this weekend for the arts festival, Pride, and the Kenny Chesney concert.

It also means they'll leave behind a large impact on the North Shore's economy. It comes as local restaurants and businesses in the neighborhood experience the first normal season in four years after COVID-19 and the closure of the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Karen Knicely traveled all the way from Richmond, Virginia to Pittsburgh to see Kenny Chesney with her husband, Mike Truitt.

"It's just like so many people and it's so much fun," Knicely said.

"I'm super excited," Truitt said.

They're going with Knicely's brother, who has seen the country star at Acrisure before.

"The first time he came, he was like, that is a crazy scene," Knicely said.

Saturday's show will mark Chesney's 12th performance at the Steelers' stadium and will draw thousands to the North Shore. The trucks are already lined up outside the arena, not too far from where folks will be enjoying pride at Allegheny Commons Park West, and the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

It's a jam-packed weekend that will bring crowds of people to spots like Mike's Beer Bar and North Shore Tavern, both owned by Mike Sukitch.

"This is you know what we're in business for," Sukitch said.

Sukitch said they're prepared for a nonstop stretch through Sunday afternoon. Monday will be slower, but activity will pick back up on Tuesday when the Dodgers take on the Pirates at PNC Park.

"On these types of days, it starts at open and it just keeps going till the end of the day," Sukitch said.

Summer typically accounts for the majority of their business, and this year he's expecting it to be that much better with the Roberto Clemente Bridge back open.

To get through those long days, it comes down to anticipating food needs and managing staff.

"There's really never kind of a break time or a let-up in how the crowds are," Sukitch said.

Warm weather is rolling in fast and folks are ready.

"Summer's here, outdoor, music, can't get any better than that," Knicely said.

The Pirates series against the Dodgers starts Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park.