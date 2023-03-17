North Park, South Park golf courses beginning to accept online tee time reservations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You'll soon be able to reserve a tee time for the golf courses at North Park and South Park in Allegheny County.

The county is launching a new website on Wednesday where guests can access the online booking system for the season, which begins on March 31.

Guests will still be able to reserve times over the phone or go directly to the golf course to secure openings.

To find out how to make an account or book a tee time, click here.