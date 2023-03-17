Watch CBS News
Local News

North Park, South Park golf courses beginning to accept online tee time reservations

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. golf courses beginning to accept online tee time reservations
Allegheny Co. golf courses beginning to accept online tee time reservations 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You'll soon be able to reserve a tee time for the golf courses at North Park and South Park in Allegheny County. 

The county is launching a new website on Wednesday where guests can access the online booking system for the season, which begins on March 31.

Guests will still be able to reserve times over the phone or go directly to the golf course to secure openings.

To find out how to make an account or book a tee time, click here.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 12:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.