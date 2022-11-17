North Park and South Park ice rinks to open on Nov. 20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With all the excitement of the holiday season in full-swing, another winter weather tradition is almost here in Western Pennsylvania. North and South Park are opening their rinks on Nov. 20.

The season will begin with two public skating sessions, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and another one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. North and South Park are going to hold public skate times on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. More details on specific session times can be found at this link.

Tickets will cost $5 for Allegheny Co. residents and $6 for non-Allegheny Co. residents. In addition to tickets, skates will cost $2 for residents and $3 for non-residents. Only 250 skaters are allowed to participate in a session at one time. Anyone can purchase tickets online, here.

As long as the weather holds up appropriately, the season will run until mid-March.