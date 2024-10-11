Leaders in North Huntingdon reject proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A proposal to build a massive sports complex in Westmoreland County is dead.

North Huntingdon Township commissioners voted Thursday night to end negotiations for leasing a large plot of township-owned land to developers who planned to build indoor and outdoor sports fields and courts at the site.

The plan would have cost millions of dollars and included a public park. With the exception of a township maintenance facility, the area is wooded.

"I'm actually OK with that. I think it was pointless to begin with. So, I'm fine with that decision they made," Shanna Vought said.

That feeling was not universal.

"It's disappointing," said another woman. "I feel like the community could have really benefited from having a complex like that in the area. Now everyone's going to have to go outside of the area to find something to do with their kids."

During public comment at the Thursday meeting, neighbor after neighbor rejected the proposal.

"I can just imagine what the noise level would go up to," said one man.

"I strongly feel the current lease needs rejecting," said another.

One woman said she was OK with having a facility, but she said it should go somewhere else. Multiple people took issue with the lease only requiring the developer to pay $1 a year.

"This whole deal stinks. And if they're going to lease it to them, I think it ought to go to the highest bidder," said one man.

"The township residents are getting screwed over," said another.

The motion to end negotiations passed on a 4 to 2 vote.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds had hoped to use the facility for its youth academy to grow youth sports programs. KDKA-V reached out to the Riverhounds and they said they had "no comment."