Questions raised about proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex in North Huntingdon Township is at the center of a controversy.

A few months ago, a 93,000-square-foot multi-sports facility with indoor and outdoor fields was proposed to be built on a large parcel of land currently housing a township maintenance facility.

In an email sent on Wednesday, developer and township resident Josh Zugai said this facility has a lot of interest, especially from organizations like the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, who would like to use the new space to expand its academy to help continue to grow youth sports in the region.

Zugai also said that the complex would have a public park connected to it with things like a splash pad and playground, as well as bike and walking trails.

However, some residents around the proposed building site say they are worried about noise and light pollution, and North Huntington Township Commissioner Rich Gray said that this complex is a bad idea.

"There is nothing in it for the residences, nothing," said Gray. "Everybody that's read the lease says there's no benefit for the residences. So, why are we doing it?"

Gray also said that he had the proposed lease looked over by a real estate attorney, and he said the attorney's report showed the cons of this facility far outweigh the pros for local taxpayers.

Gray said that the proposed $ 1-a-year lease of the land for 116 years does nothing for the township. He also said that the only thing he sees the township getting from this complex is the indirect costs associated with this facility.

"Everybody agrees and I'll agree that it would be nice to have this facility nearby so people don't have to travel to Cranberry or Montour or other places," said Gray. "But it should be on private property. Because why should we lease land for a dollar a year to somebody who is going to make money on it?"

Gray said it is an easy "no" vote for him. All the commissioners are expected to officially vote on this proposed new sports complex later this month.