North Hills student catches puck during Team USA's women's hockey Olympic gold medal game

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A student from North Hills High School had quite the memorable moment in Italy when he caught a puck that flew into the stands during Team USA's women's hockey gold medal game against Canada.

The school district said that Joseph "Trips" Cillo, a sophomore from North Hills High School caught a puck that flew over the glass and into the stands during the second period of Thursday's game at the PalaItalia arena in Milan.

At the time, Team USA was losing 1-0 to Canada, but the Americans rallied to tie the game late in regulation, ultimately winning gold with an overtime goal from Megan Keller.

"The overtime win added another chapter to the storied U.S.-Canada rivalry — and gave Trips the perfect ending to an already unforgettable day," the district said.

The district shared a video of the moment that Cillo caught the puck on its social media pages.

"Way to go, Trips!" the district added.

