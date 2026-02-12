Four players with Pittsburgh ties helping the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team get off to a hot start

The U.S. women's hockey team has secured the top seed in the upcoming quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Italy and four players on the team have Pittsburgh ties.

With a 5-0 shutout win against Canada on Tuesday, the United States earned the top seed in the quarterfinals.

The United States is off to a hot start at at the Olympics, sweeping all four of their preliminary round games by an overall score of 20-1.

During the preliminary round, the United States made history with a 5-0 shutout against Canada.

Hillary Knight tied Jenny Potter for the most all-time points in U.S. women's hockey history and Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to ever compete on the U.S. Olympic team scored a goal in her debut.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Laila Edwards #10 of Team United States celebrates her first goal with teammates Joy Dunne #24 and Megan Keller #5 during the Women's Ice Hockey - Group A match between Team Canada and Team United States on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 10, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Xavier Laine / Getty Images

Two more of those goals were scored by Hannah Bilka.

Edwards and Bilka along with goaltenders Ava McNaughton and Gwyneth Phillips are the four players that once played for Pens Elite, the premiere youth hockey league in Cranberry Township. All four are first-time Olympians.

Kathy Pippy, vice president of girls hockey operations for Premier Ice Prospects, is in Italy with the team and has been watching the games alongside the players' families.

"To have both Gwyneth and Ava, two goalies on the team that both played for Pens Elite, they shared the net for the game against Switzerland and it was a combined shutout," Pippy said. "Laila, I know has been interviewed so many times here being the first Black woman to play for Team USA. Then last night she scored her goal so first Back woman to score a goal."

Tuesday night's game was the final contest of the preliminary round and this team is already inspiring the next generation of women hockey players.

"I've been speaking back to the staff in Pittsburgh and Cranberry and they've been having watch parties and things like that," Pippy said. "So it's really great for the young players to see. I feel like this team is really close together to each other and the parents. Everyone is supportive of one another and I speak on behalf of everyone at Pens Elite. We're certainly proud of the 4 players and that they're each contributing to the success of the team."

Team USA will be back on the ice Friday when they face Italy at 3:10 p.m. ET.