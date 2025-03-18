North Fayette Baseball and Softball team up with Girl Scout Troop to make sports more accessible

Softball and baseball leagues are gearing up for their seasons and to help get more kids on the diamond, a local baseball and softball association teamed up with a Girl Scout troop to help them get the equipment they need to play ball.

If you have a child in organized sports, you know it can be pretty expensive. A lot of folks won't engage in activities like that because they can't afford the stuff for their kids.

In North Fayette, the people decided to do something about just that.

The North Fayette Equipment Depot sits at Donaldson Park and it's full of gear ready to be used.

"It was an idea between my wife and me, and we reached out to Heather Soose and she started getting it into motion," said Mason Scaccia.

Scaccia said the aim of the equipment depot is simple - get kids on the field and save parents money.

"To be able to pay it forward to up-and-coming athletes, and hopefully, it helps overcome any barriers many have to get into youth sports," Scaccia said.

Whether it's baseball, softball, soccer, or any other, all equipment is welcome.

"This is for everyone to use, come up and try it out, see if a glove works, you may be in the market for a new bat, see what size works for you," said Ryan Bokor, president of North Fayette Baseball and Softball. "They can come back if they're done with it, and at the end of the season, [drop it] in the depot for the next person to use."

High school senior Logan Slazinski built the box while Girl Scout Troop 36617 played a role in helping to gather up some of the equipment.

"We had plenty of donations, always looking for more, and we've had plenty of people reach out to take the equipment," Bokor said.

Bokor said that people who want to donate gear can do so any time at the North Fayette Community Center by the Donaldson concession stand.