County police investigating deadly shooting inside North Braddock home

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in North Braddock.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 1 a.m., county dispatch was made aware of a possible shooting in the 1100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Once police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found an adult man inside a home who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

They're asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest.