Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh-area church deacon who tackled gunman honored for his heroism

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania church deacon who stopped gunman honored for heroic actions
Pennsylvania church deacon who stopped gunman honored for heroic actions 01:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Public Works employee was recognized by city leaders on Tuesday for his heroic actions after tackling a gunman at a North Braddock church.

When Bernard Polite of Braddock walked into Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on a Sunday in May, he pointed a gun at Pastor Glenn Germany. Two things happened to keep the event from becoming another senseless shooting: Polite's gun jammed and church deacon Clarence McCallister was in the sanctuary. He jumped up and tackled Polite to the ground and helped subdue him until police arrived. 

"Today I come to honor you, to tell you thank you, to tell you thank you for being a man who helped to save lives. Clarence, today is your day," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

clarence-mcallister.jpg
Church deacon Clarence McCallister tackled a man after he pointed a gun at a pastor in a North Braddock church.  (Photo: Provided)

McCallister, who's also a City of Pittsburgh Public Works employee, was recognized by the city for his immeasurable valor.

"It was thoughtless, it was selfless, it was humble without regards for his personal well-being" said Public Works director Chris Hornstein. 

"I'm grateful to him. I'm grateful for him to actually have this opportunity to be honored in this manner. I think he's more than deserving of it," Germany said.  

For his part Mr. McCallister, surrounded by family, remained humble. 

"I'm just honored to be here, you know? Really honored to be here and to be surrounded around such great people, such great people. So I just thank everybody for being here," McCallister said.

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 1:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.