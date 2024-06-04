Pittsburgh-area church deacon who tackled gunman honored for his heroism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Public Works employee was recognized by city leaders on Tuesday for his heroic actions after tackling a gunman at a North Braddock church.

When Bernard Polite of Braddock walked into Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on a Sunday in May, he pointed a gun at Pastor Glenn Germany. Two things happened to keep the event from becoming another senseless shooting: Polite's gun jammed and church deacon Clarence McCallister was in the sanctuary. He jumped up and tackled Polite to the ground and helped subdue him until police arrived.

"Today I come to honor you, to tell you thank you, to tell you thank you for being a man who helped to save lives. Clarence, today is your day," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Church deacon Clarence McCallister tackled a man after he pointed a gun at a pastor in a North Braddock church. (Photo: Provided)

McCallister, who's also a City of Pittsburgh Public Works employee, was recognized by the city for his immeasurable valor.

"It was thoughtless, it was selfless, it was humble without regards for his personal well-being" said Public Works director Chris Hornstein.

"I'm grateful to him. I'm grateful for him to actually have this opportunity to be honored in this manner. I think he's more than deserving of it," Germany said.

For his part Mr. McCallister, surrounded by family, remained humble.

"I'm just honored to be here, you know? Really honored to be here and to be surrounded around such great people, such great people. So I just thank everybody for being here," McCallister said.