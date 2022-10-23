Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Waterworks closes Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The off-ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Waterworks will close Monday morning through mid-November.
The ramp to Waterworks/Freeport Drive will close around 7 a.m. while crews reconstruct and pave the ramp, PennDOT said.
The Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road ramp will remain open only to Fox Chapel Road. Traffic to Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road will be detoured.
The ramp's closure is part of a $15 million project to get rid of the bottleneck on 28. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.
PennDOT said this is the posted detour:
- From northbound Route 28 take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road exit (Exit 8)
- Keep left towards Fox Chapel Road
- Turn right onto Fox Chapel Road
- Turn right onto Freeport Road
- End Detour
