Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Waterworks closes Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The off-ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Waterworks will close Monday morning through mid-November.

The ramp to Waterworks/Freeport Drive will close around 7 a.m. while crews reconstruct and pave the ramp, PennDOT said.

The Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road ramp will remain open only to Fox Chapel Road. Traffic to Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road will be detoured.

The ramp's closure is part of a $15 million project to get rid of the bottleneck on 28. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.

PennDOT said this is the posted detour: