Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Waterworks closes Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The off-ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Waterworks will close Monday morning through mid-November. 

The ramp to Waterworks/Freeport Drive will close around 7 a.m. while crews reconstruct and pave the ramp, PennDOT said. 

The Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road ramp will remain open only to Fox Chapel Road. Traffic to Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road will be detoured.  

The ramp's closure is part of a $15 million project to get rid of the bottleneck on 28. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year. 

PennDOT said this is the posted detour: 

  • From northbound Route 28 take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road exit (Exit 8)
  • Keep left towards Fox Chapel Road
  • Turn right onto Fox Chapel Road
  • Turn right onto Freeport Road
  • End Detour

First published on October 23, 2022 / 2:41 PM

