Noodlehead in Shadyside hit with health department consumer alert for second time in one month

Mike Darnay
Noodlehead, a Thai-inspired restaurant in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood has been hit with another consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.

It's the second time a consumer alert has been issued for Noodlehead in the last month. 

The health department issued an alert on their website on Monday after an inspection of the restaurant revealed a number of health code violations, including for employee hygiene, cross-contamination prevention, and a lack of a certified food protection manager.

The second consumer alert comes less than one month after a first alert was posted for similar violations. 

Noodlehead, Thai-inspired Pittsburgh restaurant, has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department for a second time this month.

According to the report from Monday's inspection, the health department said the inspection took place after multiple complaints were filed from people who said they got sick after eating at the restaurant earlier this month.

The health department says a follow-up inspection needs to be scheduled within the next week and if the high and medium risk violations aren't corrected, the restaurant will have to close. 

