No one hurt after car slams into building

No one hurt after car slams into building

No one hurt after car slams into building

MONESSEN (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, a car slammed into a building in Westmoreland County.

According to the Charleroi Fire Department, it happened just before noon near the Monessen Park Centre Shopping Plaza.

No one was hurt when the car hit the building.

However, the building did suffer serious structural damage.