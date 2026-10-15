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No charges will be filed in connection with crash that killed four Yough High School students

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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Pennsylvania State Police troopers have completed their investigation into the crash that took the lives of four Yough High School students earlier this year

No charges will be filed in the case, officials told KDKA's Erika Stanish.

A memorial continues to grow at the crash site where 15-year-old Brady Hunker, 18-year-old Rocco Zugai, 15-year-old Felicity Martini and 16-year-old Kylee Korber were all killed near Creek Road in Sewickley Township in March.

By the time first responders arrived at the crash site, the vehicle had burned completely. The fire was so intense that there was almost nothing left of the victims, requiring dental records for identification, State Police said.

Sources said that a photo shows the teens at a home on the night of the crash where alcohol could be seen on a table they were sitting at.

Police said the driver of the vehicle had acquired the alcohol on his own and that it doesn't appear anyone supplied it.

In the days following the crash, police confirmed that speed was a factor, but the events leading up to the incident remained unclear. 

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