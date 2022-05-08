Nittany Lion shrine and other landmarks at Penn State vandalized

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Penn State University's Nittany Lion shrine and other landmark buildings on campus were vandalized overnight.

The university said the suspects broke an ear and splashed red paint on the shrine.

Additionally, red paint was used to graffiti Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The vandalism all took place over a busy weekend with students graduating and going to the landmark for pictures.

"I think it's really disrespectful and I'm not sure what the intentions were behind it, a protest, possibly, but I think it's sad and I hope it never happens again," said Nathan Wisnewski, a 2022 Penn State graduate.

The area is now fenced off as police investigate.