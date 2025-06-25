Nippon Steel's vice chairman reaffirms company's commitment to Pittsburgh and Mon Valley

With Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel complete, the vice chairman of the Japanese company is reaffirming its multi-billion-dollar commitment to Pittsburgh and the Mon Valley.

In an open letter to the region published this week in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori says Nippon is eager to return the region to the forefront of global steelmaking.

Nippon Steel's commitment to Pittsburgh region

Back in January, Mori met with the mayors of the Mon Valley, promising billions of dollars in investments to revitalize steel making in their struggling towns.

Now that the acquisition of U.S. Steel has been consummated, Mori penned a letter to the Post-Gazette affirming that commitment and more — promises that, if realized, will make our region a world leader in steelmaking once again, starting with Braddock's Mon Valley Works facility.

Nippon promises a $2 billion upgrade to the aging mill by 2028, installing a state-of-the-art hot strip mill. The company also promises to leverage $500 million to build a research and development center in the Pittsburgh region.

Nippon will make good on its commitment to retain the name of U.S. Steel and keep the headquarters in Pittsburgh, but also move the U.S. Nippon headquarters from Houston to Pittsburgh.

And as an added sweetener, give all U.S. steelworkers a $5,000 bonus.

Local leaders react to open letter

Mori made several visits to the Mon Valley and won the support of the mayors and rank-and-file steelworkers. In his open letter, he praised the region's work ethic and legacy, which he said solidified his commitment

"You and your neighbors have shown immense kindness and support throughout this journey. You've invited us to sit at your kitchen tables; you've shown up to rallies with signs; you've provided valuable feedback; and, most importantly, you've been open to hearing our vision for U.S. Steel. For that, I want to share a most heartfelt thank you," he wrote.

West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly says Mori and Nippon Steel's commitment will mean thousands of jobs.

"The more of the steelworkers that he met and the more of the community leaders he met, he said I'm in this," Kelly said. "We know that sometimes he was down, but he said I'm not walking away from this and he didn't. And now he's ready to spend."

And if Mori and Nippon Steel are true to their word, that new hot strip mill will be coming to the Edgar Thomson Steel Works facility in the next three years, ensuring the legacy of steelmaking will continue in the Mon Valley for a new generation.