California woman accused of killing friend's newborn in Pittsburgh makes court appearance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman facing several charges, including homicide in the death of a baby in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood, made an appearance in court Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing was held for Nicole Virzi, a San Diego woman who was babysitting 6-and-a-half-week-old Leon Katz when she said he had fallen from his bassinet.

Katz's parents and dozens of family and friends packed into the courtroom for the hearing. Virzi did not look at them as she walked into the room with handcuffs.

"My client is devastated. If there was something she wanted to convey, it would be the absolute horrible pain she's feeling for the family. It's heart-wrenching," Virzi's attorney, David Shrager, said.

Virzi waived her right to a hearing on Wednesday.

"Preliminary hearings are very easy for them to get to the next level. Basically, all they have to do is make out the allegations and create the elements of the crime," Shrager said. "We already know what those allegations are. The heavy lifting in this case is going to be done in the Court of Common Pleas. And that's where we've moved this case to and look forward to being able to litigate that issue, along with the other issues in this case."

Shrager said all the facts in the case have yet to come out.

"There is a general misunderstanding of what transpired in the public. And we ask that people wait until they've heard all the facts to resolve their thoughts on this matter. And the facts will come out at the appropriate time at the appropriate venue. We asked that people refrain from judging," Shrager said.

Doctors report Leon died as a result of child abuse. Police said Virzi was babysitting Leon while his parents rushed his twin brother to the hospital for an injury to his genital area after being in Virzi's care earlier in the day.

"My client is absolutely emotionally devastated for the family. Those were her close friends, and she's in a great deal of pain," Shrager said.

He said Virzi waived her hearing because she and the child's parents were friends.

"They're her friends. When we analyzed the totality of the situation, she did not want to put them through that and have to hear everything and that was the decision she made and we respect that," Shrager said.

Leon's parents had no comment as they left the courtroom. Virzi's formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 23. Shrager said they plan to enter a plea of not guilty.