Nicki Minaj bringing second leg of Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thanks to an overwhelming demand from her fans, Nicki Minaj announced the second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and Pittsburgh will be one of her stops.

Minaj's tour holds the record for the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and it also sits in the top 10 all-time grossing rap tours of any rapper.

She will be at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, September 6.

Citi presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 29 and additional presales will go through the week until general on-sale begins on Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. on Minaj's official website.

Minaj's latest album Pink Friday 2 debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 which gave her the most number one on the Billboard 200 by any female rapper.

Along with Pittsburgh, in September, she will make stops in Philadelphia on September 4, Buffalo on September 12, and Cleveland on September 13.

More information along with tickets can be found on Nicki Minaj's website at this link.