Aspinwall one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania and America, rankings find

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One borough in Allegheny County was named one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania and America.

According to Niche's "2023 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania" rankings, Aspinwall was named the No. 6 best place to live in the state. According to the "2023 Best Places to Live in America" rankings, Aspinwall came in at No. 42.

Niche said the list is based on "crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Fox Chapel (No. 12), Franklin Park (No.15) and Mount Lebanon (No. 16) were the other local areas to make the Top 20 in best places to live in Pennsylvania. Point Breeze was just outside the Top 20, coming in at No. 21.

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, was named the best place to live in Pennsylvania and America.