4 New York grandparents who went missing on trip to West Virginia found dead in crash

Four people who went missing during a trip from New York to West Virginia were found dead in a crash this weekend, officials said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday that 89-year-old Kishore Divan, 85-year-old Asha Divan, 86-year-old Shailesh Divan, and 84-year-old Gita Divan died on Saturday in a crash. The post said the four were reported missing from Buffalo.

Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said in the Facebook post that their vehicle went over a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road in Marshall County. The vehicle was found on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., and first responders were on the scene for more than five hours.

"Sheriff Dougherty extends condolences to the families of the victims," the Facebook post said.

CBS affiliate WTRF reported that the grandparents were last seen on July 29 after they stopped at the Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania. They were reportedly driving a light green Toyota Camry headed to Pittsburgh, with plans to spend the night at Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Moundsville, West Virginia.

WTRF reported that they never checked into Prabhupada's Palace of Gold, and calls to their cell phones went unanswered. The Palace of Gold is about 276 miles from Buffalo.

The missing persons report was filed in Buffalo. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said its investigation continues.

It was not immediately clear how the four people were related.