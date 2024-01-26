2 men accused of racing before crash that killed 15-year-old student will go to trial

2 men charged in deadly crash go before judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The two Pittsburgh-area men charged in connection with the crash that killed a 15-year-old Serra Catholic High School student faced a judge on Friday.

William Soliday II and Andrew Voigt had their preliminary hearing on Friday.

All charges for Soliday, the man accused of hitting the van 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner was riding to school, were held for trial. Soliday faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

A judge dismissed the most serious felony charge against Voigt, the man accused of racing Soliday on Richland Avenue in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. He still faces several misdemeanor charges.

Kalkbrenner died at the scene and other students were taken to local hospitals with various injuries.

Witnesses told police that the drivers of a Volkswagen and Jeep were speeding and appeared to be racing as they crossed the Mansfield Bridge driving toward the intersection of Third Street and Richland Avenue. Officials said Soliday was the driver of the Volkswagen and Voigt was the driver of the Jeep.

Data from the Volkswagen showed Soliday was driving more than 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash, police said.

Police said they determined that Soliday and Voigt work together at Bettis Laboratory, approximately a quarter mile from the crash site.

The Dravosburg community has demanded changes on the road near the crash in the months after the crash.

Allegheny County crews installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley. The county crews also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge.