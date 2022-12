New study: 3,500 people have died from lingering effects of COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study confirms long covid can be deadly.

A government report found more than 3,500 people have died from illnesses related to the lingering effects of the virus.

The authors of that study add the number is probably an undercount.