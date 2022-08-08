New Stanton Sheetz gets $100K for selling jackpot-winning Powerball ticket

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Lottery officials gave the Sheetz in New Stanton $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket last week.

"We're overjoyed," Sheetz Public Relations Manage Nick Ruffner said Monday. "Our store team is super excited to be part of this story. The company overall, we're just really excited to be the location that sold this jackpot."

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to win a jackpot worth $206.9 million.

The winner hasn't identified themselves publically yet. They'll have the choice between an estimated annuity of $206.9 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum cash payment of $122.3 million.

The last Pennsylvania ticket to win the Powerball jackpot was sold in Lancaster County in 2018.