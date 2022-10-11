Watch CBS News
New Stanton housecat survives being shot with arrow

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials in Westmoreland County are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a housecat with an arrow.

Lance the cat is on the rebound after being injured. In fact, Lance is so tough, he managed to walk home with the arrow still in him.

State police and humane agents say the animal was likely shot somewhere in or near the Stratford neighborhood of New Stanton Monday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The shot likely came from above and a crossbow was used.

The animal somehow survived and managed to walk home. X-rays show how the arrow missed vital organs. As for who or why anyone would shoot a domesticated cat, officials say it depends on if it was intentional.

"We just don't know if it's a child or an adult or someone practicing archery it could have been an accident," said humane officer Andrea Palmer, saying some people consider cats nuisances. 

If you know anything about how Lance the cat was injured, state police want to hear from you. 

Lance is going to make a full recovery and is expected to be ok.

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

