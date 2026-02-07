68-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Beaver County

A 68-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Beaver County on Friday evening.

According to information provided by the New Sewickley Township police, their department is investigating the crash that took place just after 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Freedom Crider Road.

An early investigation has shown that 68-year-old Denise Babyak of Harmony Township was traveling west on the road when she crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Babyak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that at the time of the crash, the roadway was wet, but did not have any icy patches or snow accumulation, leading them to believe that weather or road conditions were not a factor in the crash.

Freedom Crider Road was closed for around three hours after the crash between State Route 989 and Lovi Road.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.