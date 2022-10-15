New security footage released of missing and endangered woman Emily Stalter
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) - Castle Shannon Police have released new security footage in the case of missing and endangered Emily Stalter.
In the footage, she appears to be wearing a blue Trader Joe's t-shirt.
Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her.
She has been missing since Monday and her family says she has medical issues.
She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.
