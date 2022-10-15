Watch CBS News
Local News

New security footage released of missing and endangered woman Emily Stalter

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) - Castle Shannon Police have released new security footage in the case of missing and endangered Emily Stalter.

In the footage, she appears to be wearing a blue Trader Joe's t-shirt.

emilystaltermissing.jpg
Security footage of Emily Stalter Castle Shannon Police Department

RELATED STORIES:

Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her.

She has been missing since Monday and her family says she has medical issues.

She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 15, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.