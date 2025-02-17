A fire destroyed a historic Beaver County church. Here's what the pastor found in the remnants.

An eternal flame continues burning weeks after a massive fire destroyed a historic church in Beaver County.

New Salem Presbyterian Church was destroyed by fire in January. Many things were destroyed inside the church, but a few survived that seemed to defy explanation.

The man who heads up this congregation, Pastor Jeff Marquis, says he and his flock are focusing on those things to get them through.

"Just got a call [at] end of January on the 25th. There was smoke coming out of the church," Marquis said, recounting the incident.

It's a phone call that Pastor Marquis will never forget. This long-time house of God was going up in smoke.

"[In] 1797, it was established, this building was built here in 1850," Pastor Marquis said. "Everything was pretty much gone. There's nothing but ashes."

Or so he thought.

As Pastor Marquis reentered the sanctuary after the inferno, he couldn't believe what survived the flames.

"One was a bronze cross that sat on the communion table. It survived." Pastor Marquis explained.

As did another wooden cross, but so did something else.

"I went in after the fire. [It was] very dark and gloomy, and this candle was flickering in the basement," Pastor Marquis said.

It was a battery-powered candle. The flames were long gone, but this light was not extinguished and remains illuminated.

"Twenty-four hours a day, 25 days long. I haven't had any batteries last that long," he added. "I've taken it to the church services we've been holding. It just makes you smile and scratch your head a little bit."

Sure, there's probably a simple explanation for this little light, but who knows?

The pastor says the church will be rebuilt eventually, and he also says whether it's the good Lord or good batteries, he will continue to focus on that candle with an everlasting message.

"We always look upwards and onward, no matter what. Keep the faith."