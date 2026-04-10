New restaurant at Westmoreland County casino features Italian food from DeLallo

Hundreds gathered Wednesday morning at the Live! Casino in Hempfield Township to open Mangia, a new market and eatery featuring authentic Italian cuisine from local favorite DeLallo.

Mangia is set to deliver freshly made food like hoagies, pizza and pasta to people both playing at the casino and for those just looking to stop by for a quick grab-and-go.

Many state and local officials were on hand for this grand opening and since DeLallo is known for its pasta, there was not a ribbon cutting, but a cutting of a large piece of Italian noodle.

Actor Steve Schirripa from the hit HBO show "The Sopranos" was at the celebration.

"I had never heard of DeLallo," Schirripa said. "My wife has. I have not. I met Fran DeLallo yesterday, we had lunch at his place, it was absolutely wonderful. I think this is a great place and I think this is going to do really well. It is a really good addition to the casino because you got great food. You can take it and you can go, you can sit outside, you got a lot of options."

Mangia will be open at the casino seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. More information can be found online.