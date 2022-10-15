New report details progress of Move PGH initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has released a report on its Move PGH initiative after one year.

There've been more than 600,000 trips on scooters, bikes, zip cars, and e-mopeds used around the city.

E-scooters have taken about 275,000 vehicle miles off the roads and stopped nearly 130 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

This fall, there will be additional mobility hubs and scooter spots.

People can also find more modes of transportation on the transit app by the end of the year.