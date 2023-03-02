New proposal in Pa. State House would improve protections for police officers

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania state representative is planning to introduce a handful of bills in hopes of creating more protections for police officers across the Commonwealth.

There's been a lot of heartbreak in Pennsylvania in recent months, with three police officers being killed in the line of duty.

This new legislation that could soon be introduced would require officers in high-crime areas to have a partner, require more protection, and provide additional technology.

It's been a trying time for law enforcement in the Pittsburgh area.

"We have to constantly have our head on a swivel for what might be happening around us," said Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in an ambush in January and McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski was shot to death.

On the other side of the Commonwealth, Temple University officer Christopher Fitzgerald was killed.

Now, State Representative Amen Brown of Philadelphia is preparing to introduce a package of bills that would better protect officers from violence.

"I think the ideas sound good on paper, however, in the real world, with the things that are listed, I think one of the four has some funding attached to it," Chief Frank said. "All the others are unfunded so I think that's going to be a very difficult task for municipalities and cities to overcome."

One bill would provide funding to install gunshot detection technology where there is gun violence.

Another would require police officers to be with a partner in high-crime areas.

While Frank thinks that would improve safety, he said that most, if not all, departments are struggling with manpower and hiring.

The next bill would require officers were better body armor, but those vests cost around $1,200 each.

"There is a federal grant that will [pay] for half the vest but that still means the municipality has to come up with the other half," he explained. "Some can obviously do it easier than others, vests have a five-year shelf life."

He said this is an important discussion and he hopes it will lead to funding and help with recruitment to improve safety for officers.

"We all have families so that is the most concerning thing - is that when officers come to work, you want to make sure they get home to their families at the end of their shift, so that's when what's most important on all chiefs' minds," he said.

We have reached out to hear more from other departments as well as local fraternal orders of police.