Pittsburgh-area leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV, noting ties to Pennsylvania

Several Pittsburgh-area leaders are congratulating Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was elected as the first pope ever from the United States.

As he prepares to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics and succeed Pope Francis, 69-year-old Prevost chose Leo XIV as his papal name. He has ties to Pennsylvania, graduating from Villanova, near Philadelphia, with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1977.

Bishop David Zubik welcomes news of Pope Leo XIV's election

Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said he's joining Catholics in "prayerful celebration" following the announcement of the new pope.

"With joy and gratitude, I welcome the news of Pope Leo XIV's election," Zubik said in a statement. "We pray for him as he begins his ministry as the Holy Father. May he be a source of Christ's love, mercy, and unity for the Church and for the world."

Zubik plans to hold a Mass of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland on Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. In the meantime, he's inviting the faithful to pray for Pope Leo XIV.

Leaders congratulate new pope

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted well wishes to Pope Leo XIV on social media, acknowledging his "roots" in the state.

"May your papacy be marked by strength, courage, compassion, and humility as you lead the Catholic Church forward," Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick also noted the new pope's connection to the state, writing on social media, "May God bless and guide him and Catholics around the world."

Ken Gormley, the president of Duquesne, a Catholic university in Pittsburgh, said Prevost's election "should be reassuring to Catholics worldwide."

"The first American-born Cardinal to become Pope – at a time when the United States faces challenges in conveying a positive image around the world – is a historic nod to this nation's importance in the global community," Gormley said.

Gormley said Prevost "clearly earned Pope Francis's vote of confidence."

"For that reason, the new era that begins today with the election of Pope Leo is likely to mark the strengthening and expansion of Pope Francis's pastoral and humanistic approach to the role of supreme pontiff, expanding the reach of the Church and embracing all individuals, including those who have been marginalized. For that reason, this is an outcome that Pope Francis would almost certainly view with quiet approval."