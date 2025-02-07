Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Christopher Ragland nominated to lead bureau

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The acting Pittsburgh police chief has been tapped to lead the bureau, Mayor Ed Gainey announced on Friday.

Gainey nominated Acting Chief Christopher Ragland as the next police chief, saying his decision follows a "careful and thorough process," including engagement with officers across the city.

Ragland, a 31-year career officer who was previously assistant chief, has served as chief in an acting capacity since Larry Scirotto retired in November to become a full-time college basketball referee. Ragland was expected to be Gainey's nominee after no other internal candidate emerged and sources told KDKA-TV that the administration decided against conducting a nationwide search like it did for Scirotto.

"Acting Chief Ragland has demonstrated the ability to lead the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with a commitment to moving the Bureau in the right direction," Gainey said in a statement on Friday.

"He believes in unbiased policing, grounding his work in respect for each person that he encounters. He has a deep understanding of all Bureau needs— from operations to administration— and a strong commitment to human and civil rights. With this foundation, he's focused on building on our progress to enhance communication, accountability, and service to the people of Pittsburgh."

Gainey's office said the mayor's nomination underscores the need for a leader who has both experience and a "profound understanding of the Bureau's vital relationship with the community."

Ragland's nomination will head to City Council for an interview and confirmation vote.